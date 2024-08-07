US Dollar climbs in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates climbed with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, 150 dinars more than Tuesday's rate.

Our correspondent noted that the selling prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad recorded 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 149,000 dinars.

Erbil's selling price settled at 149,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,700.