Dollar climb against Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil markets
2024-07-22T08:14:55+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar prices edged higher in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.
Shafaq News
Agency's correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock
exchanges recorded an opening rate of 149,250 IQD per $100.
In Baghdad's
exchange shops, the dollar was sold at 150,250 IQD and bought at 148,250 IQD
per $100.
In Erbil,
the selling price reached 149,400 IQD, and the buying price was 149,300 IQD per
$100.