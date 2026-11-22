Shafaq News- Damascus

Rising transport costs and weak exports are making it harder for citrus growers in Syria’s coastal Latakia province to sell their fruit at a profit, Ahmed Mukahal, head of Latakia’s wholesale produce market committee, told Shafaq News.

Mukahal described the season as good overall, with citrus production up in rural Latakia and Jableh compared with last season, though vegetable output was down somewhat.

Some farmers in the province are turning to other crops in search of better returns, Ammar Nasser, head of agricultural affairs and plant protection at the provincial Agriculture Directorate, told Shafaq News. How far growers can expand into those crops depends on the availability of irrigation water, cultivation costs, and market demand, Nasser said. Rising fertilizer, pesticide, fuel, and labor costs, combined with fluctuating sale prices, could prompt some orchard owners to cut back on tree care, affecting production in future seasons.

On November 3, Nasser told Syria’s state news agency SANA that Latakia’s 2026-27 citrus harvest was estimated at 639,000 metric tons, up about 54% from 415,000 tons the previous season. Hatem Mujar, head of the Agriculture Ministry’s Citrus Office, told SANA on November 14 that Syria expected 840,000 tons, enough to cover domestic demand from September 2026 through the end of April 2027, with a surplus for export. Latakia would account for about three-quarters of that total.

To protect domestic production, Syria’s National Import and Export Committee banned imports of all orange varieties from November 11 through March 31, 2027, under a decision obtained by SANA. The committee’s lemon import ban took effect on October 1 and runs through the same date, the Agriculture Ministry said.

Gulf countries and Iraq are among the markets Syria is targeting for the surplus, Khaled Al-Khader, director general of Syria’s Authority for Supporting and Developing Local Production and Exports, told Shafaq News in an interview published November 18. He estimated that Syria could export 80,000 to 100,000 tons across all markets this season, though its capacity to sort, pack, and refrigerate fruit remained limited relative to the size of the harvest.

Iraq remains one of the most important markets for Latakia’s citrus and can absorb other crops as well, Tarek Al-Sheikh Youssef, a member of Latakia’s citrus marketing committee and its agricultural chamber’s export committee, told Shafaq News. Iraq’s Statistics and Geographic Information Systems Authority recorded about 5,834 metric tons of Syrian oranges and 1,837 tons of Syrian mandarins in 2025 at the border crossings covered by its figures.