Shafaq News- Washington

An outage in Delta Air Lines’ weight-and-balance system delayed more than 1,300 flights across the United States on Sunday, the airline said.

Delta said it began using manual procedures to calculate aircraft weight and balance while working to restore the automated system, allowing flights to depart safely. The system calculates aircraft weight and its distribution based on passengers, fuel, and baggage.

At Delta’s request, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily halted Delta flights bound for the airline’s main hub in Atlanta before replacing the ground stop with a ground delay program. The disruption was unrelated to its air traffic systems, the FAA said.

The technical cause remains unclear, although an internal message reviewed by The Wall Street Journal referred to a database issue affecting aircraft-loading information. The disruption followed a separate November 13 FAA telecommunications failure that prompted a nationwide ground stop and widespread flight cancellations and delays.