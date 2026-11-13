Shafaq News- Washington

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop at US airports on Friday after a communications problem affected air traffic control centers across the country, Transportation Secretary said.

The FAA instructed all departing aircraft to remain grounded until further notice, citing "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." International flights arriving in the US will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Duffy said FAA technicians were investigating the disruption, which affected all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.