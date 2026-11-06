Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will temporarily reroute flights along air corridors serving Turkiye, Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Kirkuk from November 7 to 11 due to unspecified military operations, an informed source told Shafaq News on Friday.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) requires certain transit flights and aircraft arriving at Baghdad, Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Kirkuk airports to follow designated routes or air traffic control instructions daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. Departures from Baghdad will also be subject to radar guidance. The notice cited military activity without identifying the forces involved or providing further details.