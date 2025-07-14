Iraqi Airways to resume flights to Iran starting Tuesday

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Transport announced on Monday the resumption of Iraqi Airways flights to the Islamic Republic of Iran, beginning Tuesday, following a temporary suspension caused by recent regional security tensions.

According to a statement, the decision was made following assessments indicating improved stability that allows for the gradual and safe return of air traffic.

Manaf Abdul Munem Ajel, Director General of Iraqi Airways, confirmed that the initial phase of resumed operations will include four weekly flights to Tehran—two departing from Baghdad International Airport on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and two from Najaf International Airport on Wednesdays and Sundays.