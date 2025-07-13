Iraq, Turkiye deny airspace suspension

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Transport dismissed reports claiming the country’s airspace had been closed to aviation traffic.

“There is no closure of Iraqi airspace,” Ministry Spokesperson Maytham al-Safi told the Iraqi News Agency (INA), denying any suspension of flights between Iraq and Turkiye.

Al-Safi confirmed that air traffic continues to flow through Iraqi skies and that the country’s airports remain open to all airlines.

The Turkish media also reported that Turkish Airlines has not suspended its flights to Iran, Lebanon, Jordan, or Iraq.