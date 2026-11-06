Shafaq News- Dublin

A wave of bomb threats across Europe disrupted passenger flights, forced newsroom evacuations, and interrupted broadcasts on Friday.

Ireland’s public broadcaster RTÉ evacuated its Donnybrook campus in Dublin after receiving an email warning that a bomb would go off within 45 minutes. The broadcaster resumed radio news from a mobile studio while police searched the campus. Staff at the Irish Independent and at the offices housing Newstalk and Today FM also evacuated, The Journal reported.

The station’s staff returned after being told the threat was a hoax, according to Newstalk presenter Claire Byrne.

In Bulgaria, Nova TV said it received an emailed bomb threat, while British broadcaster Sky confirmed it had also received a security threat.

Nine flights to or from Prague Airport received bomb threats, airport spokesperson Denisa Hejtmankova said. A Rome-bound Wizz Air flight from Prague diverted to Venice after a bomb threat, and police found no explosives.

All the aircraft targeted by four bomb threats over France landed safely, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s office reported.

Meanwhile, Hungarian fighters escorted a Brussels-to-Sofia flight after a bomb threat, Hungary’s Defense Ministry said. NATO issued alerts for that flight and two others from Prague to Bucharest and Cyprus, the ministry said, adding that the alliance ordered air patrols near Hungary’s borders with Serbia and Romania.

Another threat targeted a Ryanair flight from Lisbon to Rome while the aircraft assigned to the service was still approaching Lisbon from Rome, according to Portuguese police. Officers searched the plane after it landed and found no explosives.

The threats against newsrooms and flights appeared to be part of a coordinated campaign, Ireland’s government stated.