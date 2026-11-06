Shafaq News- Baghdad

Three members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were arrested in Al-Latifiyah, south of Baghdad, while transporting 35 rockets of an unidentified type and two pistols, a security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The source said the three were traveling in a truck on the road toward Babil province. Authorities opened an investigation into the incident.

Neither the Iraqi government nor the PMF has issued an official statement on the incident.

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