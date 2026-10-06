Shafaq News- Basra

A security force raided the home of a local official with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Basra on Tuesday, following his participation in a protest where demonstrators burned a picture of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and US and Israeli flags, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source identified the official as Munir Al-Laibi, a representative of the PMF’s Ideological Guidance Directorate in Basra.

The protest took place in central Basra on October 5 and called for the release of people detained over an incident involving the US flag during Sovereignty Day events in Baghdad.

Iraqi authorities announced last week the arrest of those involved in an incident involving the US flag during a Sovereignty Day parade in Baghdad. Al-Zaidi, who also serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, ordered an investigation and legal action against those involved.