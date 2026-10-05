Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Airways will resume direct flights to Iran on October 8, with daily services from Najaf International Airport, the company said on Monday.

The new schedule will include daily flights between Najaf and the Iranian cities of Mashhad, Tehran and Isfahan, providing passengers with direct air connections between Iraq and Iran.

Last week, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said flights between Iran and Iraq through Najaf International Airport would resume on October 4 with both Iranian and Iraqi carriers following decisions by senior officials in the two countries.

Read more: Iranian flights resume at Najaf after weeklong suspension