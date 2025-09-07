Iraqi Airways makes major stride toward EU skies

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Airways has completed 75% of its corrective safety program, the Transport Ministry said on Sunday, calling it a key step toward lifting the European Union ban on the national carrier.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is reviewing Iraq’s audit, with a decision expected by late 2025 or early 2026.

In a statement, the Ministry said progress so far includes revised operating manuals, new management structures, tighter compliance systems, and the launch of an International Operations Control Center. Pilots and technical staff are also undergoing advanced training.

Planned European routes will be chosen on "economic grounds," factoring in passenger demand and the size of Iraqi communities abroad, the statement added.

Iraqi Airways has been excluded from European skies for years over safety concerns. The corrective program, supervised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), is designed to "bring the airline in line with global aviation standards."