Shafaq News- Tehran

Flights between Iran and Iraq through Najaf International Airport will resume on Sunday with Iranian and Iraqi carriers, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Majid Akhavan said on Saturday.

In a statement, Akhavan said the resumption followed decisions reached by senior officials in both countries and urged passengers to check the latest flight schedules before heading to airports.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s embassy in Baghdad thanked Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi for supporting the launch of 40 daily flights by Iranian airlines between the two countries through Najaf International Airport.

The Iraqi government said on Friday that it had reached an agreement allowing Iranian airlines, except Mahan Air, to operate 40 flights daily to and from Najaf after Baghdad secured a US exemption.

Iraqi Airways had separately announced plans to resume flights to Iranian airports through Najaf.

On Sept. 29, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued Iraqi Airways a special license allowing passenger services between Iraq and Iran through Najaf under specific restrictions.

The disruption followed US sanctions announced on Sept. 8 against 36 Iran-linked aviation targets, including 27 airlines, after which several Iraqi airports suspended flights to and from Iran.