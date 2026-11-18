Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Badr Organization does not object to regular security forces entering Jurf Al-Sakhr, but any replacement of the units stationed there must be carefully planned and include Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) formations, Badr MP Mukhtar Al-Moussawi told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Rotating units between areas is routine military practice in Al-Moussawi's view, and the dispute over Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr) should not turn into a political crisis or a rift within the ruling Coordination Framework. “Political forces should resolve it in a way that serves state stability rather than deepening divisions.”

According to Al-Moussawi, Badr lawmakers visited the area on Wednesday and found no security problems there. He added that Badr wants the area's protection entrusted to forces with field experience, and no unit replaced before the capabilities of the incoming force are assessed, suggesting PMF brigades that could serve under joint arrangements with the army and the Federal Police.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, approved a plan for a joint force of the Iraqi army, Federal Police, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Energy Police to secure Jurf Al-Sakhr, according to a document obtained by Shafaq News.

The plan divides the area among the army, Federal Police, PMF, and Energy Police. Proposals raised in political negotiations would move Kataib Hezbollah brigades to the Iraqi-Syrian border and replace them with other PMF brigades, though the parties remain divided over how to carry out the change. The government's deadline for Kataib Hezbollah to hand over the area expires on Friday evening.