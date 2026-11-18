Shafaq News- Brussels

Syria stopped attempts to smuggle about 700 million drug pills over the past two years, Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani said on Wednesday.

Read more: 2M Captagon pills confiscated in Syria’s Tartous

Speaking at the Schuman Security and Defence Forum in Brussels, Al-Shaibani said Syria had also foiled more than 50 terrorist attacks over the same period and had become a key partner in regional security and in combating terrorism and drug trafficking. ISIS no longer controlled territory but remained a security threat that required joint strategies, he added.

Al-Shaibani stated that Israel, meanwhile, carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes on Syria since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s government in December 2024 and occupied additional territory in southern Syria, calling for implementation of the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Read more: Israeli incursions cut Syrian villagers off from their land

At the opening session of the EU-Mediterranean Peace and Security Forum in Brussels, Al-Shaibani said about three million Syrians had returned home over the past two years and the economy was gradually improving. Damascus was now seeking a partnership agreement with the European Union to strengthen economic and investment ties and reinforce Syria’s position as a “reliable partner.”