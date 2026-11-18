Shafaq News- Rif Dimashq

A shootout during an attempt to arrest a wanted man in Jaramana, in Rif Dimashq province, killed one Syrian General Security officer and wounded three others on Wednesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The suspect and another man opened fire on a security patrol attempting to arrest him following a complaint filed by his father, prompting officers to return fire and “neutralize” both men, the source said.

Earlier information indicated that the suspect had allegedly fired at his father and also faced allegations of using crystal methamphetamine.