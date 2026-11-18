Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

Displaced residents of Ras Al-Ain (Serekaniye) blocked the Al-Hasakah–Tell Tamer road in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, protesting delays in organizing additional convoys to return them to their hometowns.

The protest came as falling temperatures and the approaching winter worsened living conditions at Washokani camp, west of Al-Hasakah. Deteriorating tents, inadequate services, and declining humanitarian aid have made it increasingly difficult for families to secure basic necessities, particularly heating supplies and protection from rain and cold.

Salma Ahmed, a camp resident, told Shafaq News that more than seven years of displacement had taken a growing toll on families. Returning to their homes and villages was essential to ending years of displacement and rebuilding their lives.

Ahmed called on the Syrian government and United Nations agencies to accelerate return convoys until all displaced residents wishing to return to Ras Al-Ain and its surrounding areas can do so.

On November 12, 375 displaced families returned from Washokani camp to their hometowns in the eighth organized return convoy.

Since August, more than 4,100 families have returned to Ras Al-Ain and its surrounding countryside, as well as villages near Tell Tamer, Zarkan, and Abu Rasin in northern Al-Hasakah province.