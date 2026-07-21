Displaced Ras al-Ain families prepare to return home

Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

Preparations are underway to organize the first group of displaced residents from the Syrian city of Ras al-Ain (Serekaniye) and its surrounding countryside to return to their homes in southeastern rural areas of the city, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Tuesday.

Preparations include registering families who wish to return and completing the logistical arrangements needed to organize the first return convoys in the coming period, as thousands of displaced residents await the practical implementation of the process, the observatory explained.

The developments follow understandings reached under a Jan. 29, 2026, agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurdish-led force that controls large parts of northeastern Syria, and the Syrian government, which aims to address long-standing displacement cases.

Residents of Ras al-Ain and nearby areas have been displaced since 2019, following Turkiye's "Operation Peace Spring," a cross-border military offensive that resulted in Turkish forces and Turkish-backed Syrian armed factions taking control of the city and its surroundings. The operation displaced large numbers of civilians to other parts of northeastern Syria.