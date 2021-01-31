One dead and three injured in clashes between the regime's forces and the Asayesh in al-Hasakah

Shafaq News / A Member of the Syrian Regime's Security forces was killed, and three others were injured, on Sunday, during armed clashes with the Asayish forces of the Autonomous Administration in the city of al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria, according to a security source.

The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration controls Al-Hasakah Governorate, while the Syrian government controls the international airport and some neighborhoods in al-Hasakah and Qamishli.

On Sunday, the Syrian government mobilized hundreds of its supporters in the Security Square in al-Hasakah city to denounce the Asayish forces' siege of the area for nearly three weeks.

The Asayish forces tightened their security measures in the vicinity of the security square in al-Hasakah city, following the escalation of tension with the regime's security forces after the latter imposed a siege on areas and neighborhoods with a Kurdish majority in Aleppo.