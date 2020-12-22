Syrian Kurds accuse Turkey of violations

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) called, on Tuesday, Russia and the United States to put an end to Turkey's continued violations of international law.

"Turkey and its affiliated Syrian opposition factions have attacked intensively the areas of Ain Issa in the Raqqa governorate and Tal Tamer and Zargan in Hasakah, which raises fears of a new Turkish military operation against the region," SDC added.

"These actions continue despite the agreements concluded among the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Russia, and the United States."

SDC condemned these attacks warning all international powers, including Russia and the United States that these attacks delay reaching a political solution in Syria in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, foremost 2254.

It also confirmed "the right of the Syrian Democratic Forces to defend Syrian sovereignty and prevent the occupation of its lands."

Earlier, clashes erupted between SDF and Turkish-backed Syrian factions in the Raqqa province in northeastern Syria.

SDF forces responded to an attempt by those factions in the village of Al-Mushayrefah which resulted in seven dead and three wounded of the rebels.