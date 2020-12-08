The Kurdish National Council meets with a US delegation at a military base in Al-Hasakah

Shafaq News / Members of the governing body in the Kurdish National Council will hold a meeting with the new US State Department representative in the Autonomous Administrative regions of northern and eastern Syria.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that this is the first meeting between the two parties since the appointment of two new representatives of the US State Department to succeed Ambassador William Robak and his deputy Zahra Bell."

The US State Department sponsored the Kurdish negotiations between the Kurdish National Council and the Kurdish national unity parties of the Autonomous Administration, which was supervised by the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, last April.

Representatives of the US State Department participated in all the meetings between the two parties, pressuring them to overcome any negotiation process obstacles.

The source pointed out that the meeting will be held today at an American military base in the countryside of Hasaka. It will mainly pave the way for launching direct negotiations between the two parties.

Meanwhile, another source confirmed to Shafaq News agency that the American delegation contacted the Kurdish National Council and the Kurdish national unity parties to prepare for a new phase of negotiations between the two parties.

The negotiation process between the Kurdish parties witnessed a state of stalemate, which the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, attributed in a television interview, to the absence of the Kurdish Council delegation from the region, as well as changes in the US State Department delegation and its non-presence in the Autonomous Administration area.