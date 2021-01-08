Report

Pro-Turkish factions bomb Tal Tamr town in Al-Hasakah

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-08T10:25:16+0000
Pro-Turkish factions bomb Tal Tamr town in Al-Hasakah

Shafaq News / According to local sources from Tal Tamr town in Al-Hasakah, the pro-Turkish factions returned to bombing villages in the town's countryside, injuring a citizen.

Local sources reported to Shafaq News agency that the shelling is still ongoing with heavy artillery and mortar shells on several villages, especially on the village of Dardara.

In the same context, the pro-Turkish factions bombed yesterday evening the village of Al-Mushairifa in the countryside of Ain Issa town, causing great material damage to the residents' properties.

