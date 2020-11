Shafaq News/ A car bomb killed on Thursday three people at a checkpoint controlled by Turkish-backed forces “Ahrar Al-Sharqiya”, the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor, said.

The explosion struck a checkpoint in the village of Mabrouka, Ras Al-Ain area, the northern countryside of Al-Hasakah Governorate wounding five people and killing three others.” The Observatory stated.

Turkey, which is allied with some rebel groups opposed to President Bashar al-Assad, seized control several towns in Syria.