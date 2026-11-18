Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United States expects Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to hold Iran-aligned armed groups accountable for their “violent and destabilizing activities” across Iraq and the wider region, a US State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

“These militias actively undermine Iraq’s sovereignty, weaken the Iraqi economy, and steal Iraqi resources through graft and corruption to benefit themselves and the regime in Tehran,” the spokesperson said, commenting on government security operations in Jurf Al-Sakhr, Babil province.

Jurf Al-Sakhr Standoff

Jurf Al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf Al-Nasr, lies about 60 kilometers southwest of Baghdad and is a Kataib Hezbollah stronghold, with the Iran-aligned faction controlling security in parts of the district. A confidential intelligence report obtained by Shafaq News detailed suspected oil smuggling dating back five years, prompting a government investigation that authorities said found evidence of the activity. Al-Zaidi subsequently dismissed nine officials and referred suspects to the judiciary.

On Monday, a source told Shafaq News that Al-Zaidi had clashed with Coordination Framework (CF) leaders over his insistence on enforcing a Friday evening deadline for Kataib Hezbollah to withdraw and state forces to retake control, despite warnings of possible security repercussions in several Iraqi cities, with the dispute reportedly escalating into a heated exchange with Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Amiri.

Iranian Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani subsequently arrived in Iraq on a mission from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to defuse the standoff. According to a political source, he met faction leaders and senior CF figures, urging restraint and increased political pressure on Al-Zaidi to prevent military intervention.

The discussions yielded a proposal to relocate Kataib Hezbollah brigades to the Iraq-Syria border, replacing them with three Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) brigades while retaining a limited number of the group’s personnel at designated sites. The Federal Police’s Third Division would also help secure the area. A committee comprising Al-Amiri, PMF Chairman Falih Al-Fayyadh, and Chief of Staff Abdul Aziz Al-Muhammadawi, known as Abu Fadak, was assigned to present the arrangement to Kataib Hezbollah.

However, talks failed to produce an agreement, with Kataib Hezbollah rejecting some proposals and Al-Zaidi opposing others, a political source told Shafaq News on Wednesday. The prime minister remains determined to enforce his Friday evening deadline without further extension.

Government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi vowed to remove any group obstructing authorities, citing intelligence and Interior Ministry surveillance footage supporting the oil smuggling allegations.

Kataib Hezbollah official Abu Talib Al-Saeedi dismissed the prospect of confrontation with government troops as “a distant dream,” accusing the investigating committee of falsifying facts and maintaining that the facilities under scrutiny were abandoned makeshift workshops used only during crises.

Read more: Why Jurf Al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.