Shafaq News- Baghdad

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, has approved a plan for a joint force of the Iraqi army, Federal Police, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and Energy Police to secure Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr,) in Babil province, according to a document obtained by Shafaq News.

The document divides the area among the participating forces. The army's 38th Brigade, part of the 10th Division, will hold the line from the Ya Hussein berm to the Fadhiliyah junction, on the boundary with the Al-Anbar Operations Command. The 17th Brigade, an Interior Ministry unit, will take the center of the Jurf Al-Nasr subdistrict, between the Euphrates River and the Musayyib–Fadhiliyah road. PMF Brigades 72 and 79 will cover the area between that road and the boundary with the Karbala Operations Command.

An Energy Police regiment will secure the oil pipelines. Babil police will open a checkpoint at the Fadhiliyah junction on the road toward Musayyib, and Anbar police will open another facing Amiriyat Al-Fallujah.

The plan also reopens the Musayyib–Al-Bahbahani–Fadhiliyah junction–Amiriyat Al-Fallujah road. A Counter-Terrorism Service battalion stationed at Al-Hamiya camp will serve as the commander-in-chief's reserve force in the sector to handle emergencies.

The order follows the formation of a three-member committee to deliver settlement proposals to Kataib Hezbollah, a Coordination Framework source told Shafaq News. The committee is made up of Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Amiri, PMF Commission chairman Falih Al-Fayyadh, and PMF chief of staff Abdul Aziz Al-Mohammadawi, known as Abu Fadak.

Under the proposals, Kataib Hezbollah brigades would move from Jurf Al-Sakhr to the Iraqi-Syrian border, and three PMF brigades would replace them. Some of the group's commanders and fighters would remain at designated points, and the Federal Police Third Division would help secure the area.

Read more: Why Jurf Al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control