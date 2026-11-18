Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Fire and rescue incidents in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province have killed 46 people and injured 69 others in 2026, provincial Civil Defense Director Mustafa Mahmoud Thalj told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Citing figures submitted to the Interior Ministry, Thalj said 16 fires caused 38 deaths and 48 injuries, while four separate rescue incidents left eight dead and 21 wounded. He noted that rescue teams also respond to elevator emergencies and road accidents, freeing people trapped in vehicles, providing assistance, and transporting the injured to hospitals when necessary.

Earlier this month, Thalj reported an 85% decline in fires across Al-Anbar this year, attributing the reduction to increased inspections and public awareness campaigns.

Read more: Iraq’s fire risk landscape at the start of 2026