Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi anti-narcotics forces arrested cleric Hamid Al-Jazaeri, a former Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) brigade commander, alongside a PMF member and a civilian during a raid on Baghdad’s Rayhana residential complex in Rusafa on Wednesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

Officers seized 21 bags of crystal methamphetamine, a government vehicle belonging to the PMF, and a Kalashnikov rifle, the source said.

Al-Jazaeri led the PMF’s 18th Brigade, affiliated with the Iran-backed Saraya Al-Khorasani faction, until PMF Chairman Falih Al-Fayyadh removed him from command in September 2020.

In December of that year, a PMF security unit detained him in Baghdad over alleged violations of the organization’s regulations.

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