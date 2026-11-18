Shafaq News- Baghdad

Several Iraqi security personnel were injured on Wednesday when residents threw stones at forces carrying out a campaign to remove unauthorized homes on state-owned land in Al-Noor village, in Baghdad’s Rahmaniya Al-Shula area, a security source told Shafaq News.

Protesters also burned tires on roads leading to the site to prevent security forces and Baghdad Municipality vehicles from reaching the homes. The Interior Ministry subsequently deployed law enforcement units to restore order.

Iraq has more than 4,000 informal settlements housing around three million people, according to the Ministry of Construction and Housing. In August, two security personnel were killed and four others wounded when gunmen attacked a municipal demolition team in Baghdad’s Al-Dora district.

Read more: Al-Dora clash highlights Iraq’s 3.5 million informal settlement crisis