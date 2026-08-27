Shafaq News- Baghdad

Two Iraqi security personnel, including a senior police officer, were killed and four others wounded on Thursday when gunmen opened fire on a security and municipal team carrying out an operation to remove unauthorized housing structures in southern Baghdad, according to the Security Media Cell and a security source.

The attack took place in the Karara area of Al-Dora, a district in southern Baghdad, as police and Baghdad Municipality staff were enforcing an order to remove unauthorized housing structures.

The Security Media Cell said the head of the Municipality Police Department for western Baghdad, a brigadier, later died from his wounds. Another security member was also killed. The wounded included a Federal Police member, two Municipality Police personnel, and a Baghdad Municipality employee.

Baghdad Operations Command deployed forces around the area, sealed off access points and launched a search for those involved. One suspect was arrested, while operations continued to locate others believed to have taken part in the shooting.

Senior Deputy Interior Minister Hussein Al-Awadi said the ministry had formed a joint security and intelligence team to investigate the attack, identify those responsible, and bring them before the courts.