Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) recovered more than 93 billion dinars (about $70 million) for the state treasury in the first half of 2026, spokesman Arshad al-Hakim told a news conference on Thursday.

The agency also seized $14 million and 12 billion dinars (about $9 million) in a series of operations. The seized funds were deposited with the Central Bank of Iraq.

The INSS also arrested 40 suspected members and leaders of a group affiliated with the banned Baath Party, which ruled Iraq under Saddam Hussein.

The agency said it dismantled two cells whose members were allegedly planning attacks on political and security figures and monitoring sensitive security sites.

On cyber operations, al-Hakim said the service had countered 754 cyberattacks and acted against 2,740 accounts it deemed a threat to social peace.

In Al-Muthanna, the INSS dismantled a network involved in manipulating land records, arrested 61 suspects, and uncovered more than 90 forged case files and transactions linked to an estimated 2 billion dinars ($1.5 million) in wasted public funds.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210 under PM al-Zaidi