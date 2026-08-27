Shafaq News- Baghdad

Diesel outsold other fuels in Iraq in July, beating gasoline by nearly seven to one, according to figures from the state Oil Products Distribution Company.

Diesel sales reached 1.528 billion liters across both grades, far ahead of the 1.408 billion liters of fuel oil and 78 billion liters of gasoline sold on the domestic market, the company said. Kerosene and jet fuel trailed well behind, at 35 million and more than 13 million liters respectively.

The diesel figure points to Iraq's heavy dependence on the fuel, which powers the private generators that fill gaps in a national grid still short of demand, as well as trucks, farm equipment, and industry.