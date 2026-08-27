Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq remains committed to ending the Global Coalition's military mission by Sept. 30, with the withdrawal of Coalition forces accelerating as Baghdad steps up efforts to bring all weapons under state control, spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Sabah Al-Numan said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Al-Numan said the deadline was set through continued high-level coordination by a technical security committee tasked with defining the framework for the withdrawal and ensuring Iraqi forces are fully prepared to assume security responsibilities.

“The [Global] Coalition's full withdrawal would mark the completion of Iraq's national sovereignty and pave the way for long-term bilateral relations with other countries based on security and intelligence cooperation.”

Turning to domestic security, Al-Numan said the government was committed to bringing all weapons under the authority of state institutions.

“Weapons that defended and protected the country should now come fully under the state's legal and legitimate authority,” he said.

Al-Numan added that the government was implementing operational and structural plans to strengthen coordination among ministries, intelligence services and security agencies to maintain security and stability during the transition.

Iraq's ruling State Administration Coalition (SAC) has set Sept. 30 as the deadline for ending armed activity outside state institutions, saying violations after that date would face legal action.

Asaib Ahl al-Haq, one of Iraq's most powerful Iran-aligned armed factions, recently handed over weapons from a base south of Baghdad to state authorities.

Read more: What happens to Iraq's armed factions after September 30?