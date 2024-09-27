Global Coalition announces conclusion of its mission in Iraq within 12 months

Shafaq News/ The Global Coalition officially announced, on Friday, that its mission in Iraq will conclude within the next 12 months, following the defeat of ISIS in Iraq, marking a significant transition in the Coalition’s role.

The announcement aligns with a report published by Shafaq News Agency last Saturday, in which a senior Iraqi officer revealed that Coalition forces had “begun preparations to withdraw from Baghdad. “ According to the officer, “These measures include evacuating sites within the Green Zone and joint operations, with the process expected to be completed by mid-2025.” The forces will transition to an alternative location in the Kurdistan Region, according to initial information.

“The full evacuation is anticipated by mid-2025 or slightly earlier, with withdrawal from the Green Zone and joint operations sites.”

In a joint statement from the governments of the United States and Iraq, it was noted, “Iraq and the United States share a strategic relationship. As a result of consultations with the leadership of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, as well as intensive discussions within the US-Iraqi Military Coordination Committee over the past nine months, the conclusion of the Coalition's military mission in Iraq will occur within the next twelve months, no later than the end of September 2025. The mission will transition to bilateral security partnerships that continue to support Iraqi forces and maintain pressure on ISIS.”

The statement emphasized Iraq’s key role within the Coalition, particularly in preventing the resurgence of ISIS from northeastern Syria. According to the statement, “Military operations in Syria will continue until September 2026 under the Coalition’s military mandate.”

It further stated that “the Military Coordination Committee is committed to drafting necessary procedures to implement the points discussed, including timelines and mechanisms for execution. These steps include ensuring the physical protection of Coalition advisors in Iraq, per Iraqi laws and the constitution.”

The statement also expressed Iraq’s gratitude to the Coalition for its support in defeating ISIS, particularly recognizing the role of the United States. The Coalition acknowledged “Iraq's significant sacrifices, especially from its security forces, in combating ISIS, a threat to the entire world.” The statement called for “continued efforts to prevent the return of the terrorist organization in any form.”

Looking ahead, the statement highlighted the “importance of strengthening US-Iraqi relations, as both nations aim to enhance security cooperation based on mutual respect and in line with the Strategic Framework Agreement.” This relationship was further reinforced during Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s visit to Washington in April 2024 and during the second US-Iraq Security Cooperation Dialogue held in July 2024.

“This historic shift marks a decade since the formation of the Coalition’s military mission in Iraq. As the mission concludes, Iraq will continue collaborating with the United States and other Coalition members to establish bilateral security relationships where necessary.”

In conclusion, the Iraqi government reaffirmed its commitment to “protecting international advisors stationed in Iraq, under its international obligations, as the Coalition’s mission comes to an organized and secure end.”