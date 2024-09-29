Iraqi Resistance group accuses US of stalling on foreign troops withdrawal

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee accused the United States of delaying the full withdrawal of its forces from Iraq, casting doubts on Washington’s sincerity in ongoing discussions about foreign military presence.

In a statement on Sunday, the committee reaffirmed its demand for the removal of all foreign forces, including US troops. "The withdrawal of all foreign forces, including American, is a key goal of the Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee," the group said. "Our fighters have sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty of our nation and the dignity of our people."

The committee expressed doubt over the US commitment to the process, suggesting Washington is attempting to "buy time." "While we appreciate the efforts of the Iraqi government to remove the so-called ‘Global Coalition Forces,’ we believe the American side is not acting in good faith and is trying to delay the issue," the statement read.

The group laid out three essential conditions for any agreement involving foreign forces in Iraq. First, the withdrawal must be "comprehensive and follow a clear, agreed-upon timeline." Second, US operations in Syria launched from Iraq must not violate Iraq’s constitution or harm its relations with Syria. Third, "no immunity should be granted to foreign military personnel, regardless of their roles."

The committee warned that it would not accept any deal that did not include these terms. "We will not be bound by any agreement that fails to explicitly address these points," the statement concluded.

On Friday, a joint statement by Baghdad and Washington said the two sides have agreed that the US-led coalition's military mission in Iraq will end by September 2025, ushering a transition to bilateral security partnerships.

The US has approximately 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in neighboring Syria as part of the coalition formed in 2014 to combat Islamic State (ISIS) as it rampaged through the two countries.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani initiated talks with Washington in January on the change. He has said that, while he appreciates their help, US troops have become a magnet for instability, frequently targeted and responding with strikes often not coordinated with the Iraqi government.

Reuters has reported that the agreement would see hundreds of troops leave by September 2025, with the remainder departing by the end of 2026.

Under the plan, all coalition forces would leave the Ain al-Asad airbase in western al-Anbar and significantly reduce their presence in Baghdad by September 2025. US and other coalition troops are expected to remain in Erbil. Other nations, including Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, contribute hundreds of troops to the coalition.

This position has grown more important as regional confrontations escalate in the Middle East, with US forces in Iraq shooting down rockets and drones fired towards Israel in recent months, according to US officials.