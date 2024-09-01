Iraqi PM discusses ending Coalition mission with U.S. General

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday met with the commander of the Global Coalition in Iraq, General Kevin Leahy, for talks on the conclusion of the coalition's mission in the country, a press release by his bureau said.

The meeting was attended by the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski.

The meeting touched on the ongoing "technical dialogue" between Iraq and the coalition on the transition of the latter's mission from a combat role to one based on bilateral relations between Iraq and coalition member states. The talks also covered continued cooperation in areas such as training, expertise, and intelligence sharing with Iraqi security forces.

Prime Minister al-Sudani emphasized that the remnants of ISIS no longer pose a significant threat to the Iraqi state, noting that the group’s fighters have been reduced to fugitive bands hiding in remote areas.

He said that Iraq's armed forces are actively conducting military operations to track down any remaining ISIS elements or hideouts.

Yesterday, Iraq's foreign ministry said that an announcement on an end date for the US-led coalition's mission had been postponed due to the "latest developments", without identifying the developments.

Reuters reported in March that talks between the US and Iraq on ending the international military coalition in the country may not be concluded until after US presidential elections in November.

A rare ally of both the US and Iran, Iraq hosts 2,500 U.S. troops and has Iran-backed paramilitary linked to its security forces.