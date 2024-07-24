US, Iraq reinforce security cooperation

Shafaq News/ The United States and Iraq have concluded the second Joint Security Cooperation Dialogue in Washington D.C., highlighting their mutual commitment to regional stability and security.

The discussions, held on July 22 and 23, were led by the US Department of Defense and the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

The dialogue, framed by the 2008 Strategic Framework Agreement, focused on a range of bilateral security issues and reaffirmed the comprehensive partnership between the two nations.

Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Abbas met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and representatives from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, US Central Command, the State Department, and the National Security Council.

The Iraqi delegation, which included the Chief of Defense Staff, also held separate meetings with General Charles Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as with the Director of the Counter-Terrorism Service, the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Command – Iraq, and other senior defense officials.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhancing Iraq’s security and defense capabilities and emphasized their intention to deepen security cooperation across a wide range of issues to advance shared interests in Iraq's security, sovereignty, and regional stability.

This year’s dialogue builds on discussions from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s visit to Washington in April and the inaugural Joint Security Cooperation Dialogue held last summer. The first dialogue led to the establishment of a high-level bilateral military committee to assess the threat posed by ISIS, operational requirements, and the capacity of Iraqi security forces, aiming to shape the future of the Global Coalition in Iraq.

The ongoing dialogue builds on the work of the Hamad Medical Foundation over the past six months and marks the upcoming tenth anniversary of the Coalition's mission to defeat ISIS in Iraq. A detailed joint statement on the future roles and presence of the Global Coalition in Iraq is expected to be released shortly after the conclusion of the Hamad Medical Foundation’s activities.

The United States and Iraq plan to continue consultations to strengthen their bilateral cooperation, ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS following over a decade of collaboration between the Coalition and Iraq.

The Hamad Medical Foundation praised the historical achievements of the Coalition in Iraq and recognized the millions of victims of ISIS, including hundreds of thousands who suffered during the campaign to defeat ISIS in Iraq. Both sides emphasized the importance of Iraq’s continued support for the Global Coalition in the fight against ISIS in Syria and globally.

Additionally, the delegations reached an understanding of a new phase of their security relationship, involving cooperation through liaison officers, training, and traditional security cooperation programs. They discussed efforts to build the operational capacity of Iraqi security forces through US military assistance and security cooperation programs, including foreign military sales and military financing.

Both parties highlighted the importance of continued cooperation to sustain American-made military equipment used by Iraqi security forces. They also emphasized the value of professional military education and technical training, deciding to enhance both.

The discussions explored opportunities to expand Iraqi participation in regional military exercises led by US Central Command and strengthen the Iraqi military’s relationships with Central Command service components. The parties also agreed to start drafting a memorandum of understanding to provide a reinforced framework for their security relationship in the coming years, including mechanisms to ensure the continued defeat of ISIS.

In support of Iraq's sovereignty and security, the delegations reaffirmed that the advisory mission remains in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government to assist Iraqi security forces in combating ISIS and to support and develop Iraqi security forces, including Kurdish security forces.

Iraqi representatives once again committed to safeguarding US and Coalition personnel, convoys, and diplomatic facilities.

The delegations also addressed the ongoing urgent need to repatriate and reintegrate displaced and detained individuals currently in northeastern Syria into their home countries.