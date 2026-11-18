Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil recorded 1,700 fires between January and October 2026, with deaths reported and people rescued during some incidents, Civil Defense spokesperson Maj. Shakhawan Saeed said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters during a ceremony commemorating former Erbil Governor Firsat Sofi, Saeed said fires were particularly frequent in summer but gave no figures for deaths or rescues. He also noted the risks civil defense crews face while battling flames and thick smoke.

Read more: Iraq’s fire risk landscape at the start of 2026