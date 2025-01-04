Erbil battles over 1,000 fires in 2024, deaths recorded

Shafaq News/ More than 1,000 fires occurred in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, in 2024, according to data released by the province's Civil Defense Directorate on Saturday.

The data showed that "Erbil recorded 1,223 fires last year, including building, house, hotel, and car fires,” affirming that fire and drowning incidents in the province resulted in 20 fatalities and 74 injuries, with 29 individuals rescued.

In recent years, Erbil has experienced large fires in several popular markets, some of which were reportedly intentional, resulting in significant material losses estimated in the millions of dollars.