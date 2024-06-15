Three arrested in Kirkuk admit to setting fires in historic markets

Shafaq News/ The three individuals who were detained by security forces in May confessed to setting fires in the landmark Khan Kirdar and Erbil's Qaisariya, a source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The source stated, "During interrogations, the three admitted to setting fire to Khan Kirdar in the grand market of Kirkuk."

According to the source, the suspects "placed explosive materials in the middle of the shops with a timer, which detonated hours after the stores had closed."

The source added that the detainees also confessed to using the same method and planning to set fire to Erbil's Qaisariya.

"The investigating judge specializing in the case has completed the investigations with them," the source noted.

Kirkuk is home to more than 15 historic caravanserais, including the well-known Khan Kirdar, Khan al-Tamar, Khan al-Baladiya, Khan al-Gumruk, Khan As'ad Bek, Khan al-Maseehiyin, Khan Dada Hamdi, and Tahir Agha Khan in the Hamam Alibek area, among others.