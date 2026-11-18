President Barzani urges keeping Iraq out of regional conflicts
Shafaq News- Erbil
Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani and Iraqi National Project Secretary-General Jamal Al-Dhari called on Wednesday for Iraq to remain outside regional conflicts to safeguard its security.
According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the two discussed recent political developments in Iraq and the need for closer coordination among political parties to address domestic challenges and protect national interests.
سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی پێشوازی لە شێخ جەمال ئەلزاری دەکات https://t.co/K791iukuUP https://t.co/gfteBkzjEv— Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) November 18, 2026