Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's top security commanders agreed on Wednesday to study plans to redeploy forces and redraw areas of responsibility in Jurf Al-Sakhr, the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said, as tensions between PM Ali Al-Zaidi and Kataib Hezbollah escalate.

The meeting, called on Al-Zaidi's orders and chaired by the office's director, Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, brought together the heads of the Counter-Terrorism Service, the ground forces and the Federal Police, along with senior army, Interior Ministry and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) operations officials. Commanders also agreed to review command and control arrangements, tighten boundaries with neighboring security commands, protect infrastructure and step up intelligence work, according to the statement.

The talks come two days before a Friday evening deadline Al-Zaidi set for Kataib Hezbollah to hand over security in the area, also known as Jurf Al-Nasr, to government forces. Mediation has so far failed to break the deadlock. Under proposals raised in talks between leaders of the Coordination Framework and Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran's Quds Force, Kataib Hezbollah brigades would move to the Iraqi-Syrian border and be replaced by three PMF brigades, with Federal Police support. A three-member committee including Badr Organization chief Hadi Al-Amiri was tasked with presenting the plan to the group.

Kataib Hezbollah rejected some of the proposals and Al-Zaidi rejected others. The faction has said it will not withdraw but has ruled out a confrontation with security forces.

Read more: Why Jurf Al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control