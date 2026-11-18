Shafaq News- Nineveh

Authorities in Iraq's Nineveh province have registered around 21,000 weapons over the past two years as part of a government campaign to regulate privately held firearms, provincial police chief Major General Falah al-Jarba said on Wednesday.

At a conference, al-Jarba said the event aimed to strengthen support for state institutions and security forces, maintain stability, and promote law enforcement. The weapons-registration campaign will continue until December 31, 2026, with police stations conducting awareness programs and workshops supported by tribal leaders.

In another conference in Al-Anbar, Police Chief Major General Adel Hamid Rashid confirmed that 41,000 weapons, without specifying a timeframe, had been registered through the Ur electronic government portal, adding that the campaign requires owners to register their firearms rather than surrender them.

Read more: Iraq's Sovereignty Days: Coalition mission ends, factions keep their weapons