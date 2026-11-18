Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

One crew member remains missing and 11 others were injured after a vessel operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday evening, the company said.

In a statement on Wednesday, ADNOC L&S said all other crew members had been safely evacuated, with the injured receiving medical care as needed. Search and rescue operations for the missing seafarer remain underway, while the company underscored the importance of maritime security.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported earlier today that a tanker was struck on November 17 by an unidentified projectile about 13 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, sparking a fire that was later extinguished. The extent of the damage and any environmental impact remained unknown.

UKMTO WARNING 211-26 Click here to view the full product⤵️ https://t.co/X8xIFjeMox #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/bH0BBiZ81l — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 18, 2026

It remains unclear whether the two accounts refer to the same vessel.