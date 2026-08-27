Projectile strikes tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Shafaq News- Hormuz
A tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a fire that was later brought under control, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Thursday.
All crew members were safe, and no environmental damage had been recorded.
UKMTO WARNING 121-26Click here to view the full product⤵️https://t.co/DlSnmXJTOT#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/GYFdmmjcfY— UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) August 27, 2026
No party had immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Read more: Iran, Oman reach agreement on Hormuz waters and revenues