Projectile strikes tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Projectile strikes tanker in Strait of Hormuz
2026-08-27T05:50:26+00:00

Shafaq News- Hormuz

A tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a fire that was later brought under control, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Thursday.

All crew members were safe, and no environmental damage had been recorded.

No party had immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Read more: Iran, Oman reach agreement on Hormuz waters and revenues

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