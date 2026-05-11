Iraqi crude supertanker transits Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

A supertanker carrying Iraqi crude oil crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, Iranian media reported on Monday, amid continued disruption to regional shipping routes.

Semi-official Tasnim News Agency indicated that the very large crude carrier (VLCC) AGOIS FANOURIOS I transited the waterway through a route designated by Iran and is currently sailing through the Sea of Oman toward Vietnam’s Nghi Son port.

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