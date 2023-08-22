Iraq receives new 'Sumer' oil tanker from China, preparing for September launch

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Tuesday the receipt of a new oil tanker named "Sumer" from China, boasting a cargo capacity of 31,000 tons. The vessel is scheduled to be launched in September.

The Ministry reported the Director General of the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company, Ali Qais, affirming the commitment of both the Ministry and the company to bolster the fleet of the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company. This expansion is to be achieved through the augmentation of the company's oil tanker assets, facilitated by new contracts with specialized international companies.

Qais stated that "the technical team and the designated committee of the company received the new Sumer oil tanker in China, today. This came after the successful completion of the final inspection process."

He highlighted the vessel's upcoming voyage from China to Iraqi ports, with the anticipation of its official launch in September.

In 2020, the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company entered into a contract with a Norwegian company for the construction of two oil tankers, each with a capacity of 31,000 tons. The purpose of this endeavor is to enhance the company's fleet in transporting crude oil and petroleum derivatives, alongside existing tankers like "Baghdad", "Shatt al-Arab", "Tigris", and "Euphrates".