Hormuz tensions cut Iraq ship fuel sales by more than half

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Fuel supply operations for ships at Iraqi ports fell sharply in April as uncertainty surrounding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the regional war continued to disrupt shipping routes.

In a statement, Vinayak Kharmale, head of operations at Sea Crown Marine Services, noted that Iraq’s marine fuel sales dropped to around 7,000 metric tons in April from 15,000 metric tons in March, marking a decline of roughly 53%.

Kharmale explained that the slowdown was not driven by weak demand, but by difficulties in vessel movement and voyage planning amid continued security concerns in regional waters.

Shipping companies remain cautious about navigation routes after refueling, leading many operators to suspend activities pending greater stability in maritime traffic, he added.

Average prices for 0.5% low-sulfur marine fuel at Basra port also declined in April to $999.28 per metric ton, down $42.03 from the previous month.

The downturn coincided with weaker bunker fuel demand across Middle Eastern ports, particularly Fujairah and Dubai, as slower traffic through Hormuz pushed part of the demand toward ports in Africa, India, and Sri Lanka.