Nearly 5M barrels of Iranian crude transit Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran resumed crude oil exports for the first time in two months after several tankers crossed the Strait of Hormuz, TankerTrackers, a maritime tracking service, reported on Wednesday, days before Tehran and Washington are due to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Switzerland.

Two crude carriers operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) passed through a blockade previously enforced by the US Navy. The vessels —Diona and Hero 2— were carrying a combined 3.8 million barrels of Iranian crude oil, while a third NITC-operated Suezmax-class tanker transported about 1 million barrels.

BREAKING: CRUDE OIL DEPARTS IRAN FOLLOWING A TWO MONTH LONG NAVY BLOCKADEAccording to AIS data which we corroborated yesterday (2026-06-15) by satellite imagery, at least two National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) VLCC supertankers named DIONA (9569695) and HERO2 (9362073) have… pic.twitter.com/tSesQTcC6K — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) June 16, 2026

The crossings mark the first reported movement of Iranian oil exports since a US blockade began on April 13, targeting vessels entering or departing Iranian ports, including those in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Last week, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signaled that a US-Iran agreement had been reached, ending military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon. US President Donald Trump later confirmed the development on Truth Social, writing that “the Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete.”

“I hereby fully authorize the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” he added.

The formal signing of the US-Iran MoU is scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.