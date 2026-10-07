Shafaq News- London/ Doha

A tanker came under attack by several projectiles about 51 nautical miles north of Al Shamal, Qatar, with injuries reported among those on board, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday.

The agency did not identify the vessel or provide details on the number of people injured, the extent of the damage, or the vessel's condition following the attack.

Responsibility for the attack has not been established, and UKMTO did not specify the type or origin of the projectiles.

UKMTO WARNING 158-26 Click here to view the full product⤵️ https://t.co/eljQkk03bG #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/4u3X6rEHaB — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) October 7, 2026

Attacks on oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz reached their highest level last week since the start of the Iran war on Feb. 28, 2026, Reuters said, counting at least 12 attacks between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 against oil tankers, liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers in and around the maritime gateway.